Left Menu

IAEA says Chornobyl nuclear plant has reestablished ties with state regulator

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 04:35 IST
IAEA says Chornobyl nuclear plant has reestablished ties with state regulator

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday that direct communications had been restored between the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the state atomic power regulator after Russian troops left the facility, the IAEA said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the development was "very good news," adding he would lead a team of experts to the plant later this month to carry out a series of assessments.

Russian forces occupied the defunct power station soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31, the IAEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
3
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022