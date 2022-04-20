Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine edge higher

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine and via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany rose marginally on Wednesday morning while eastbound flows into Poland from Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline held steady. Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine increased on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 411,546 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, up from 398,668 MWh on Tuesday, the data showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom on Wednesday said it continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 73,301,709 kWh/h on Wednesday morning, up slightly from about 73,000,000 kWh/h for the previous 24 hours. Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland were largely steady at 6,457,686 KWh/h, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

