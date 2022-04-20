Left Menu

Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine edge higher

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine and via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany rose marginally on Wednesday morning while eastbound flows into Poland from Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline held steady.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 20-04-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 13:03 IST
Russian gas flows to Europe through Ukraine edge higher
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Russian gas deliveries to Europe through Ukraine and via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany rose marginally on Wednesday morning while eastbound flows into Poland from Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline held steady. Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine increased on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 411,546 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, up from 398,668 MWh on Tuesday, the data showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom on Wednesday said it continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 73,301,709 kWh/h on Wednesday morning, up slightly from about 73,000,000 kWh/h for the previous 24 hours. Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland were largely steady at 6,457,686 KWh/h, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022