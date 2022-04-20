Left Menu

Govt organises 25k programs under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' till April 18

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said a total of 25,000 programmes have taken place till April 18 under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said a total of 25,000 programmes have taken place till April 18 under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". Addressing a press conference at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, Thakur said, "A total of 25,000 programmes have taken place till April 18 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Out of which 8,616 programs have been done so far by the ministries and departments, and 9,516 programs have been conducted by the States and Union Territories."

The Union Minister said the Ministry of External Affairs and other organizations have organised as many as 2,347 programs in other countries. "About 50 programs are held daily under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he said.

Speaking further, Thakur said this festival is of national awakening and realizing dreams of good governance and also for global peace and development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

