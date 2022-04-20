Left Menu

Germany will end oil imports from Russia by year end, says minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2022
Germany will end oil imports from Russia by year end, says minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Germany will stop importing oil from Russia by the end of the year, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after a meeting with her Baltic counterparts on Wednesday.

"I therefore say here clearly and unequivocally yes, Germany is also completely phasing out Russian energy imports," said Baerbock.

"We will halve oil by the summer and will be at 0 by the end of the year, and then gas will follow, in a joint European roadmap, because our joint exit, the complete exit of the European Union, is our common strength."

