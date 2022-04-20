Left Menu

Pentagon says Russia notified U.S. ahead of "routine" ICBM test-launch

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 22:17 IST
Russia properly notified the United States ahead of its test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, adding it saw the test as routine and not a threat to the United States.

Russia said earlier on Wednesday it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would give Moscow's enemies something to think about.

