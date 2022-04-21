Russian armed forces will start taking delivery of new missile this year -Tass
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 01:06 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's nuclear forces will start taking delivery of the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile this year once testing is complete, Tass quoted the head of the Roscosmos space agency as saying on Wednesday.
Dmitry Rogozin said deliveries would start "in the autumn of this year," it reported. Earlier in the day Russia said it had conducted a first test launch of the missile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says U.S. sanctions on its banks are a blow to ordinary people - Tass
Separatist commander says missile strike on railway station is Ukrainian "provocation" - TASS
Russia says Ukraine fired missiles at ammunition depot near Belgorod last week -TASS
Putin says Russian forces acting bravely and efficiently in Ukraine - TASS
Russia says it destroyed four arms depots in Ukraine overnight - TASS