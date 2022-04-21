Left Menu

Russian armed forces will start taking delivery of new missile this year -Tass

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 01:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@tass_agency)
  • Russian Federation

Russia's nuclear forces will start taking delivery of the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile this year once testing is complete, Tass quoted the head of the Roscosmos space agency as saying on Wednesday.

Dmitry Rogozin said deliveries would start "in the autumn of this year," it reported. Earlier in the day Russia said it had conducted a first test launch of the missile.

