Left Menu

SA receives donation of R1 million from China for KZN flood relief

The donation is aimed at bolstering the reach of government’s ongoing humanitarian relief efforts in the flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:43 IST
SA receives donation of R1 million from China for KZN flood relief
Zulu said the donation will support emergency humanitarian and recovery efforts in the affected areas. Image Credit: Twitter(@kzncogta)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu, has received a donation of R1 million from the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, on Wednesday.

The donation is aimed at bolstering the reach of government's ongoing humanitarian relief efforts in the flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal.

The donation follows the declaration of the National State of Disaster on Monday after various municipal areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape were ravaged by extreme weather conditions, including a fire disaster in Langa, Western Cape, that left scores of people displaced.

Zulu said the donation will support emergency humanitarian and recovery efforts in the affected areas.

"On behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of South Africa, we extend our deepest gratitude to the government of the People's Republic of China for this generous donation. [It] will enable us to meet the immediate needs of hundreds of families affected by the recent floods, including people who are displaced from their homes, to get back on their feet," Zulu said at a ceremony held in Pretoria.

On Tuesday, the Minister visited the flood-stricken Ndwedwe and Mandeni Local Municipalities under iLembe District Municipality to provide the much-needed relief to families affected by the disaster.

These two municipalities are among the worst hit by the disaster that left a trail of destruction, resulting in the loss of over 400 lives, including three members of the Mdletshe family in Ndwedwe.

During her visit, Zulu interacted with affected families, local community-based organisations, community leaders and social service professionals deployed to provide psychosocial support services in the area.

She once again offered her condolences to victims and families of the deadly floods.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones and those who are uncertain about the fate of their loved ones. We have deployed psychosocial support teams where our services are needed most. We are also working with a number of partners to support humanitarian relief efforts," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022