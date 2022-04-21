Left Menu

Haryana to spray bio-decomposer on 5 lakh acres to destroy stubble

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:10 IST
Haryana to spray bio-decomposer on 5 lakh acres to destroy stubble
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Thursday said it will spray Pusa bio-decomposer on 5 lakh acres of paddy field to get rid of the crop stubble.

The move is aimed at preventing farmers from burning stubble and check air pollution.

''This year Pusa bio-decomposer will be sprayed on 5 lakh acres of land to manage stubble in the fields,'' Haryana's chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said, adding that burning of crop stubble has an adverse impact on the environment and this technique will help save the environment.

Pusa bio-decomposer, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), can turn the stubble into manure and make the field ready for the next crop in a few days.

The chief secretary said that the bio-decomposer will be sprayed on one lakh acres of land of the state's agriculture department and four lakh acres of land of UPL, an agro-chemical firm.

The state has also taken several other measures to check air pollution.

Kaushal said 17 dust control and management cells have been established in the national capital region to control the dust flying on the road and in open areas.

He also directed that all the deputy commissioners to impose a complete ban on burning of paddy residue in their districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022