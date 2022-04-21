Left Menu

Loudspeakers row: Mumbai Police identifies sensitive areas, says capable of handling situation over Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Amid the May 3rd ultimatum over the use of loudspeakers near mosques issued by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray, the Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it is capable of handling every situation and within 5 minutes the police will reach the location of any incident.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 23:04 IST
Loudspeakers row: Mumbai Police identifies sensitive areas, says capable of handling situation over Raj Thackeray's ultimatum
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the May 3rd ultimatum over the use of loudspeakers near mosques issued by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray, the Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it is capable of handling every situation and within 5 minutes the police will reach the location of any incident. Th police further said that sensitive and vulnerable areas of Mumbai city have been identified and 24 hours patrolling is being done.

"Mumbai Police is capable of handling every situation, within 5 minutes the police will reach the location of any incident. Sensitive and vulnerable areas of Mumbai city have been identified. 24 hours patrolling is being done," said Mumbai Police. This comes after the MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced that the party workers will perform 'maha aarti' at local temples across Maharashtra on the occasion of Akshaya Tritya on May 3, using loudspeakers, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritya.

The MNS chief asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers". Thackeray has called loudspeakers relaying the 'azaan' call a social issue and not a religious one.

He also said his party does not want to disturb the peace in the society but added that if the use of loudspeakers continues then Muslims will also have to listen to prayers on loudspeakers. Meanwhile, the state Home Department stated that the use of loudspeakers at the religious sites will only be allowed with due permission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
3
Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

Direct selling cos committed towards ethical business norms, says IDSA

 India
4
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022