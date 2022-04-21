Loudspeakers row: Mumbai Police identifies sensitive areas, says capable of handling situation over Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Amid the May 3rd ultimatum over the use of loudspeakers near mosques issued by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray, the Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it is capable of handling every situation and within 5 minutes the police will reach the location of any incident. Th police further said that sensitive and vulnerable areas of Mumbai city have been identified and 24 hours patrolling is being done.

The MNS chief asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and play Hanuman Chalisa thereafter in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers". Thackeray has called loudspeakers relaying the 'azaan' call a social issue and not a religious one.

He also said his party does not want to disturb the peace in the society but added that if the use of loudspeakers continues then Muslims will also have to listen to prayers on loudspeakers. Meanwhile, the state Home Department stated that the use of loudspeakers at the religious sites will only be allowed with due permission. (ANI)

