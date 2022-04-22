Kremlin: no change to timetable on rouble payments for gas

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there have been no changes to Russia's timetable for making foreign companies pay for gas in roubles following Britain's decision to grant Russia's Gazprombank a license for gas payments until the end of May.

Peskov said all the timings for the payments were set out in Putin's presidential decree at the end of March, and settlements should be carried out in line with that order.

On Monday Peskov said there was still time for so-called "unfriendly" countries to switch to payments for gas in roubles that fall due in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)