Tripura govt starts culling pigs in ASF hit Debipur farm

The Tripura Animal Resource Development (ARD) department has culled 165 pigs and piglets at the government-run Debipur farm and adjacent areas in Sepahijala district after African Swine Fever (ASF) was detected among pigs, an official said.

The culling operation started on Saturday after confirmation of African Swine Fever (ASF) among pigs at the Debipur farm and on instruction from the Centre.

''On Saturday 121 pigs and piglets were culled at Debipur farm while 44 pigs were disposed of in the localities falling under one km radius'', said Director of ARD, DK Chakma.

Two teams have been pressed into the task and the culling operation is expected to be completed by Sunday in presence of veterinary officers, he said. At least 27 pigs have died at Debipur farm mysteriously since April 13 prompting the department to send blood samples for ASF test in Guwahati. Recently, the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL), Guwahati has confirmed the presence of ASF in blood samples sent from the farm.

Chakma said an alert has been sounded across the state to stop the movement of pigs and piglets from one place to another as part of precautionary measures.

He, however, made it clear that pork is fit for human consumption after proper boiling as it is African Swine Fever (ASF) not African Swine Flu.

An awareness campaign has already begun in Sepahijala district involving local administration and panchayat samitis on African swine fever.

