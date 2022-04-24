Left Menu

Another AIMIM leader arrested in connection with Hubli stone-pelting incident

Another All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Hubli unit president Dadapeer Betgeri was arrested on Sunday in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16.

Visual from the spot (April 17) of stone pelting in Karnataka's Hubli (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Another All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Hubli unit president Dadapeer Betgeri was arrested on Sunday in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16. Earlier, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Dadapeer Betgeri, Irfan Nalvatwad was arrested in connection with the incident.

More than 100 people have been arrested by the state police. The stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16 in which several policemen, including one inspector injured. The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured action against the perpetrators of the incident. "Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take the law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it," Bommai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

