Yemen's Houthis offer to release 200 prisoners before Muslim's Eid al-Fitr - Al-Masirah TV
Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 02:20 IST
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement made a new offer to the United Nations that includes the release of 200 prisoners from each of the warring parties in Yemen before Muslim's Eid al-Fitr, Al-Masirah TV said on Sunday citing the head of the Houthis' prisoner affairs committee, Abdul Qader al-Murtada.
Al-Murtada said the reason for the new offer is the delay in the implementation of a prisoner swap agreement, adding the group is waiting for a response of the Saudi-led coalition, which it hopes will be positive.
