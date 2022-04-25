Left Menu

A quarter of UK public struggling to pay bills, ONS survey shows

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:47 IST
Almost a quarter of people in Britain found it difficult to pay their household bills even before increases in regulated energy prices took effect, an official survey showed on Monday.

Some 23% of people surveyed in March by the Office for National Statistics said it was difficult or very difficult to pay their usual bills, up from 17% in November.

Among payers of household energy bills, 43% said it was very or somewhat difficult to afford them in March.

