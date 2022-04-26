Left Menu

India's LIC likely to file preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday - sources

Updated: 26-04-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 14:06 IST
India's LIC likely to file preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday - sources
Life Insurance Corporation Image Credit: Wikipedia
India's Life Insurance Corporation is likely to file a preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday, sources said.

The Indian government is looking to sell a 3.5% stake in a state-owned insurance behemoth and the IPO is likely to open in the first week of May.

