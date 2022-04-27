Left Menu

Gazprom informed Bulgaria it will halt gas supplies as of April 27

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Russia's Gazprom has informed Bulgarian state gas company Bulgargaz it will halt gas supplies as of Wednesday, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that along with state gas companies it has taken steps to find alternative arrangements for the supply of natural gas and to deal with the situation.

It said for the time being no restrictions in the gas consumption in the Balkan country which meets over 90% of its gas needs with Gazprom's imports, were required.

