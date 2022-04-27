Left Menu

Egypt seeks private-sector participation in state-owned assets worth $10 bln annually for 4 years -TV

In 2019, Sisi said the military must be allowed to sell shares on the stock exchange alongside other state companies slated for privatisation. The government for years has been talking about selling state companies not owned by the military, and in 2018 it announced it would offer minority stakes in 23 in a plan to raise up to 80 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.33 billion).

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:41 IST
Egypt seeks private-sector participation in state-owned assets worth $10 bln annually for 4 years -TV
File Photo Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the government to set a program for the private sector's participation in state-owned assets, with a target of $10 billion annually for four years, state TV quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

The broadcaster did not mention any other details about the method of participation. The Egyptian president also ordered the government to list army-owned enterprises on the Egyptian stock exchange before year end, and to start selling stakes in some state-owned companies in the stock market, state TV reported.

The military owns dozens of companies in a variety of consumer, industrial and services sectors. In 2019, Sisi said the military must be allowed to sell shares on the stock exchange alongside other state companies slated for privatisation.

The government for years has been talking about selling state companies not owned by the military, and in 2018 it announced it would offer minority stakes in 23 in a plan to raise up to 80 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.33 billion). The programme has been repeatedly delayed due to weak markets, legal hurdles and the readiness of each company's financial documentation, according to government officials. ($1 = 18.4800 Egyptian pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022