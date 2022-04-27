Left Menu

Russian natural gas arriving unrestricted in Austria, minister says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 27-04-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 11:27 IST
Leonore Gewessler Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Austria

Russian natural gas deliveries to Austria are continuing unrestricted and there is no indication that that will change, Austrian energy minister Leonore Gewessler told ORF radio on Wednesday.

Asked if there were any indications that gas from Russia could be cut off as in Poland or Bulgaria, Gewessler said: "No, we have no such indications ... deliveries to Austria remain unrestricted." Austria obtains 80% of its gas from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

