Left Menu

Gazprom says its gas exports to Europe via Ukraine declined on Wednesday

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 27-04-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 12:57 IST
Gazprom says its gas exports to Europe via Ukraine declined on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with European consumers' requests, but that it had fewer such requests compared to the previous day.

Requests stood at 48.7 million cubic metres for April 27, down from 56 million cubic metres on April 26, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022