Gazprom says its gas exports to Europe via Ukraine declined on Wednesday

Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with European consumers' requests, but that it had fewer such requests compared to the previous day.

Requests stood at 48.7 million cubic metres for April 27, down from 56 million cubic metres on April 26, it said in a statement.

