PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-04-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 19:08 IST
Following are Wednesday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 50700 to Rs 53500 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 41100 to Rs 43100 model Rs 42300 Koka : Rs 29000 to Rs 34300 model Rs 31000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 17000 2nd quality : Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

