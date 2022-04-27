Following are Wednesday's areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 50700 to Rs 53500 model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 41100 to Rs 43100 model Rs 42300 Koka : Rs 29000 to Rs 34300 model Rs 31000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 17000 2nd quality : Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

