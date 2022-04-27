Thanjavur incident: Tamil Nadu govt announces financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to severely injured

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday met those injured in the Thanjavur electrocution incident, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left 15 injured during a chariot procession at a temple. He visited Thanjavur Government Medical College and Hospital, where the injured were admitted and undergoing treatment. Stalin also met the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for the severely injured and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. "It is a tragic and painful incident. We have ordered government officials to take action on this issue. I have conveyed my condolences to the bereaved families," Stalin told media persons after the visit.

He also said that officials and doctors have been directed to give proper treatment and care to the injured being treated at the hospital. The state government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased while Rs 2 lakhs will be given from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) trust to them.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased. President Ram Nath Kovind, the Prime Minister and state Governor RN Ravi have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation has started in connection with the incident. According to the police, prima facie it suggested that a high tension wire came in contact with the temple car which while reversing came in contact with an overhead line and caught fire. (ANI)

