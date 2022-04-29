Left Menu

Quick, concrete steps needed to tackle power problem facing India: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is somehow handling the power supply situation in Delhi and called for quick, concrete steps to tackle the crisis facing the country. The power situation in the whole of India is very grave, he said. There is a huge shortage of power in the country.

Updated: 29-04-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:27 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is somehow handling the power supply situation in Delhi and called for quick, concrete steps to tackle the crisis facing the country.

The power situation in the whole of India is very grave, he said.

''There is a huge shortage of power in the country. So far we have managed it somehow in Delhi. The situation is very grave in the whole of India. Together we soon need to find a solution. Quick, concrete steps are required to tackle this problem,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Amid a deepening coal shortage crisis, the Delhi government on Thursday warned that there may be problems in providing an uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the capital including Metro trains and hospitals.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain had held an emergency meeting to assess the situation and wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability to power plants supplying electricity to Delhi.

