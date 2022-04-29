Russia not decided on whether Putin will attend G20 in person, Kremlin says
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:07 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia is preparing for this year's G20 summit in Indonesia but has not yet decided whether President Vladimir Putin will attend in person or virtually, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Indonesia is currently chairing the Group of 20 major economies. It has invited both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a leaders summit in November, despite pressure from some Western countries to exclude the Russian president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russia says flagship of Black Sea fleet badly damaged by blast
Presidents from countries on Russia's doorstep visit Ukraine
Russia says ammunition blast damages flagship of Black Sea fleet - Interfax
Russian warship in Black Sea 'badly damaged' by explosion
Australia imposes more sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises