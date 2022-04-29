Left Menu

Russia not decided on whether Putin will attend G20 in person, Kremlin says

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:07 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia is preparing for this year's G20 summit in Indonesia but has not yet decided whether President Vladimir Putin will attend in person or virtually, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Indonesia is currently chairing the Group of 20 major economies. It has invited both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a leaders summit in November, despite pressure from some Western countries to exclude the Russian president.

