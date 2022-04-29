Maha: Leaders from several parties attend mega OBC march in Palghar

Cutting across party lines, several political leaders attended a march in Palghar in Maharashtra on Friday seeking implementation of quota and other welfare measures for the betterment of members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The march, which started from CIDCO ground and culminated at the collectorate, was attended by Union minister and BJP leader from Bhiwandi Kapil Patil, Maharashtra ministers Eknath Shinde and Chhagan Bhujbal, who are from the Shiv Sena and NCP respectively, besides local MLAs and MLCs.

The MVA government is committed to ensuring OBCs get reservations, Shinde said, adding that empirical data for the purpose would be submitted soon.

A district official said some 70,000 people may have participated in the morcha despite the prevailing prohibitory orders and the scorching heat.

He added that water and toilet facilities were set up en route for the marchers, who attended under the banner of the 'OBC Samaj Hakka Sangarsha Samiti'.

