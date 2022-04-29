Left Menu

Maha: Leaders from several parties attend mega OBC march in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:13 IST
Maha: Leaders from several parties attend mega OBC march in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

Cutting across party lines, several political leaders attended a march in Palghar in Maharashtra on Friday seeking implementation of quota and other welfare measures for the betterment of members of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The march, which started from CIDCO ground and culminated at the collectorate, was attended by Union minister and BJP leader from Bhiwandi Kapil Patil, Maharashtra ministers Eknath Shinde and Chhagan Bhujbal, who are from the Shiv Sena and NCP respectively, besides local MLAs and MLCs.

The MVA government is committed to ensuring OBCs get reservations, Shinde said, adding that empirical data for the purpose would be submitted soon.

A district official said some 70,000 people may have participated in the morcha despite the prevailing prohibitory orders and the scorching heat.

He added that water and toilet facilities were set up en route for the marchers, who attended under the banner of the 'OBC Samaj Hakka Sangarsha Samiti'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022