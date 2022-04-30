Left Menu

Russia says risks of nuclear war must be kept to minimum -TASS

Russia says risks of nuclear war must be kept to minimum -TASS
Russia believes the risks of nuclear war should be kept to a minimum and that any armed conflict between nuclear powers should be prevented, the TASS news agency quoted a foreign ministry official as saying on Saturday.

Vladimir Yermakov, the foreign ministry's head of nuclear non-proliferation, said all nuclear powers must stick to the logic laid out in official documents aimed at preventing nuclear war.

"Russia clearly follows this understanding," Yermakov was quoted as saying.

