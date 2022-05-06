Left Menu

Anglo-French Perenco declares force majeure after oil terminal leak in Gabon

Anglo-French oil company Perenco has declared force majeure for 150 days following a leak at its Cap Lopez oil terminal in Gabon last week, a company spokesperson said on Friday. Overall production shut down is estimated at 50,000 barrels of oil per day, the spokesman said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:38 IST
Anglo-French Perenco declares force majeure after oil terminal leak in Gabon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Anglo-French oil company Perenco has declared force majeure for 150 days following a leak at its Cap Lopez oil terminal in Gabon last week, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

Overall production shut down is estimated at 50,000 barrels of oil per day, the spokesman said. The company expects production to restart within weeks, but with reduced storage capacity. The terminal normally receives 130,000 barrels of oil per day.

"We are temporarily re-routing production to the Oguendjo Terminal, although some production is still shut down as some fields are not connected to this Terminal," the spokesman said. Perenco said on April 30 that it had shut the terminal near Port Gentil after a storage tank leaked more than 300,000 barrels of oil.

The cause of the spill was not yet clear and Perenco has opened an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022