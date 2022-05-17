Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Niaka, Panjgrain and Ghambir Mughlan forests of J-K

A massive fire broke out in the Niaka, Panjgrain and Ghambir Mughlan forest areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday late night.

17-05-2022
A visual from a forest fire in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After getting the information, fire tenders and forest officials reached the spot to douse the blaze. Firefighting operations are underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

