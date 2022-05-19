Left Menu

Algeria's Sonatrach awards China a $520 million contract to built MTBE plant

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:43 IST
Algeria's Sonatrach awards China a $520 million contract to built MTBE plant
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (SONATRACH)
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria's national oil company Sonatrach said on Thursday it has awarded China a $520 million contract to build a Methyl Tert Butyl Ether plant.

The project will enter into production in 2025 with an output estimated at 200,000 tonnes per year, the company added during the signing ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022