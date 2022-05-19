Algeria's Sonatrach awards China a $520 million contract to built MTBE plant

Algeria's national oil company Sonatrach said on Thursday it has awarded China a $520 million contract to build a Methyl Tert Butyl Ether plant.

The project will enter into production in 2025 with an output estimated at 200,000 tonnes per year, the company added during the signing ceremony.

