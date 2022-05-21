Left Menu

Differently-abled elderly man thrashed to death in MP's Neemuch, police register case

A differently-abled elderly person Bhanwarlal Jain was allegedly beaten to death on Friday in Neemuch district.

ANI | Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-05-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 10:47 IST
Differently-abled elderly man thrashed to death in MP's Neemuch, police register case
  • Country:
  • India

A differently-abled elderly person Bhanwarlal Jain was allegedly beaten to death on Friday in Neemuch district. A video has gone viral of the said incident. Station House Officer of Manasa police station in Neemuch District, Kanhaiya Lal Dangi said to ANI, "A differently-abled elderly person Bhanwarlal Jain was beaten in Neemuch over suspicion of belonging to a particular religion. The accused person Dinesh Kushwaha, in the viral video, can be seen asking 'show me your identity card', while thrashing him. He was later found dead."

The police have started the search operations for the accused after registering a case under section 302 IPC in the case. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

