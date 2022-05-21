Iran agrees to revive gas pipeline project to Oman - IRNA
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-05-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 21:51 IST
Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji has agreed to revive a project for a pipeline to carry Iranian gas to Oman that's been stalled for almost two decades, the Iranian state news agency (IRNA) reported on Saturday.
Iran sits on one of the world's largest gas reserves, which Oman has been eyeing as it hopes to feed energy-intensive industries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
