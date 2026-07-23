Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

On Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that an oil tanker had caught fire after an explosion while navigating a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz. This has resulted in increased tensions as Iran claims control over the strait.

The Guards have declared the Strait of Hormuz "completely closed" in response to ongoing U.S. actions in the region. Iran warned that no tanker would be allowed passage without coordination.

Details regarding the specific oil tankers involved or the timing of this incident were notably absent from the Guards' statement.