In recent international headlines, Wang Huning, China's fourth-ranking leader, emphasized ethnic unity and social stability in Tibet. His visit underlined the region's strategic significance, encompassing Lhasa and Ngari near the Indian and Nepalese borders.

In another development, former Honduran leader Juan Orlando Hernandez, pardoned by Trump for cocaine trafficking, is returning home to clear local charges he claims are politically motivated. He hopes the case dismissal mirrors that of many trial associates.

Elsewhere, intense heat and fierce wildfires in Spain and France signal a disturbing climate pattern in Southern Europe, with data indicating unprecedented land loss this year, surpassing past two-decade averages amidst relentless heatwaves.