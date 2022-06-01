Left Menu

Cabinet approves appointment of Rabindra Kumar Agarwal as Deputy Director of Delhi AIIMS

Cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of Rabindra Kumar Agarwal as Deputy Director (Administration) (JS level), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Agarwal is appointed under the Department of Health and Family Welfare with pay at Level 14 in the Pay Matrix for a combined tenure upto May 31, 2023, or until further orders.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Health & Family Welfare for the appointment of Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, lAS (KL: 1997) as Deputy Director (Administration) (JS level), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi under the Department of Health & Family Welfare with pay at Level 14 in the Pay Matrix for a combined tenure upto 31.05.2023 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order reads. (ANI)

