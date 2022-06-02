Left Menu

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is about celebrating all that every Indian should be proud of: Meenakashi Lekhi

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is about celebrating everything which is good in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 06:53 IST
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is about celebrating all that every Indian should be proud of: Meenakashi Lekhi
Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is about celebrating everything which is good in India. Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Lekhi launched the 75-day countdown to the 75th year of Independence today in New Delhi.

The program was held at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi on Wednesday. On the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Culture, Govind Mohan, Secretary NDMC, Isha Khosla and all senior officials of Ministry of Culture, and New Delhi Municipal Council attended the function along with the general public. On the occasion, Lekhi said that Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is about celebrating everything which is good in India, everything which every Indian should be proud of and everything which shows unity in diversity of India.

She also said that when India completes 75 years of independence, freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for independence and also those who contributed to keep India independent should be seen as a guiding light for all of us. She also added that there is a need to live for the country and work for its development.

Renowned singer Sukriti Mathur performed patriotic songs. A huge screen is set up in the central park facing the Palika Bazaar that has a footfall of thousands every day that will play the countdown for 75 days from June 1, 2022 to August 15, 2022. The screen will also play stories of unsung heroes of our country to inculcate a sense of pride for our culture and country and bring together people in an attempt towards Janbhagidari as invoked by PM Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi had earlier launched a 75-week countdown to the 75th year of Independence on March 12, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022