Sonalika Accelerates its Journey in FY'23; Clocks Highest Ever May Overall Tractor Sales of 12,615 Units with 42.1 percent Growth

Driven by concerted efforts throughout the month of May22, Sonalika Tractors has stepped up momentum for its FY23 journey and registered a dominating best ever May sales with 12,615 units which was powered by stupendous 42.1 growth New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Revolutionising the tractor industry with its heavy duty tractor portfolio, Sonalika Tractors has further reinforced its FY23 platform for an electrifying year ahead.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 15:18 IST
Driven by concerted efforts throughout May'22, Sonalika Tractors has stepped up momentum for its FY'23 journey and registered a dominating best May sales with 12,615 units which were powered by stupendous 42.1% growth in New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Revolutionising the tractor industry with its heavy-duty tractor portfolio, Sonalika Tractors has further reinforced its FY'23 platform for an electrifying year ahead. India's No.1 tractor export brand, Sonalika has continued to register yet another dynamic performance in the new financial year and clocked its highest ever May overall tractor sales of 12,615 units. The extraordinary performance includes stupendous 42.1% growth over the 8,878 tractor sales recorded in May'21 as the demand for advanced tractors continues to see an uptick across the industry. Sonalika Tractors also intensified its commitment to farmers' prosperity in India and expanded its unique region-centric, customized tractor range in May'22. During the month, the company introduced two new tractors – 'Sonalika Sikander RX 50 with 12 F + 3R transmission' for Madhya Pradesh farmers to deliver powerful performance. This was followed by the launch of 'Sonalika MM 18 Narrow Track' launched especially for Gujarat farmers that are into orchards and vineyards later during the month. Both tractors are designed to set new benchmarks both in power and mileage while delivering an unmatched performance as well as affordability. Speaking on the staggering performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, ITL, said, "It feels invigorating as all our concerted efforts have resulted in another electrifying performance by Sonalika in May'22. With a record 42.1% growth, we have registered our highest ever May sales of 12,615 tractors. Sonalika truly believes in addressing specific farmer requirements and delivering dynamic tractor performance as well as affordability for farmers' peace of mind. Favorable factors such as a consistent increase in MSP by government improved rabi crop procurement and now the timely arrival of monsoon in the country will set up a viable platform for agriculture activities to flourish in FY'23."

