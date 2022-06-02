Kremlin says Russia won't sell oil at a loss
Russia will certainly not sell its oil at a loss, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that oil flows get redirected as demand falls and increases in different places.
