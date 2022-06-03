Patiala youth shoots himself dead in Fatehgarh Sahib to escape attackers

A Patiala youth has shot himself dead in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab on Thursday evening allegedly to escape attackers who were following him. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, it shows that the youth tried to escape from the attackers by driving his car for about one kilometre with damaged tyres. The youth, minutes later, died by suicide allegedly with his licensed pistol.

Speaking to ANI on this development, Khamano SHO Narpinder Singh said on Thursday evening, "We got information on Wednesday morning that a car parked on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road has the body of a man inside it. It seems that he had shot himself dead. His family has been informed." "A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is there and an investigation is underway," he said.

The police confirmed that the body of a youth was found under suspicious circumstances near the Manpur village area of Khamano on late Wednesday night, police informed on Thursday. Geographically, Khamanon is a town in Fatehgarh Sahib district in Punjab.

The police claimed that youth, identified as Ishwinder Singh (23) of Tripuri area of Patiala, allegedly died by suicide while his relatives said the youth was murdered. The postmortem examination of body was conducted at Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib. Gurpreet Singh, brother-in-law of the deceased, told media persons at Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib that Ishwinder Singh had a medicine business and had gone to Ludhiana in his car.

The SHO registered it as a case of suicide and added that the youth died by suicide allegedly with his licensed pistol. This incident comes days after popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29. (ANI)

