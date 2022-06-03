Left Menu

Yemen agrees to UN's proposal to renew truce for two months

UNICEF | Sana’A | Updated: 03-06-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 11:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen Rep

"UNICEF welcomes the announcement that the parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to the United Nations' proposal to renew the current truce for an additional two months.

"The renewal of the truce will positively impact the safety and wellbeing of children and their families in Yemen, after far too many years of suffering.

"We hope this will lead to a lasting peace in Yemen. This is the only way to spare children's lives and prevent more misery and grief for families caught up in this conflict."

