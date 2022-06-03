Left Menu

Fire engulfs Moscow business centre, people feared trapped

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:00 IST
Fire engulfs Moscow business centre, people feared trapped
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire engulfed a business center in western Moscow and officials said Friday that several people could be trapped inside the building.

Russian emergency officials scrambled 180 firefighters and equipment to deal with the fire.

Russia's newly appointed emergency minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

Authorities didn't name a possible cause of the fire. Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely sparking the blaze.

