Exhibit of famed prehistoric cave to open in Marseille

PTI | Marseille | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

A permanent virtual exhibit of one of France's most famous prehistoric sites, the undersea Cosquer Cave, is set to open its doors as concerns grow that it could be completely inundated as a result of rising tides driven by climate change.

As of Saturday, visitors to the port city of Marseille will be able to see the Cosquer Mediteranee, a replica of the over 30,000-year-old site.

The visual and audio "experience" features copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous.

The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, in deep waters off the Marseille coastline.

Years in the making, the exhibit offers the chance to the public to discover the cave of which only 20 percent currently remains dry and accessible.

Officials say the cave's remaining dry areas are under threat of being flooded because of the effects of climate change.

