New Fortress eyeing $3 bln investments in Mexico, Lopez Obrador says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:56 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
New Fortress Energy is considering various investments in Mexico's energy sector that could be worth $3 billion, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.
Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said the potential New Fortress projects included a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- Andres Manuel Lopez
Advertisement