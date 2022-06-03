Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in the Rishipora area of Anantnag district on Friday, the police said. "#Encounter has started at Rishipora area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, a civilian was injured after being shot at by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police. The Police further said that the civilian has got an injury in his leg and his condition is stated to be stable.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

