Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in the Rishipora area of Anantnag district on Friday, the police said.
- Country:
- India
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in the Rishipora area of Anantnag district on Friday, the police said. "#Encounter has started at Rishipora area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Earlier on Wednesday, a civilian was injured after being shot at by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police. The Police further said that the civilian has got an injury in his leg and his condition is stated to be stable.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Police arrest 5 for terror attack on wine shop in J-K's Baramulla
Mother-son duo killed in accident on Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Kathua
Part of tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway collapses in Ramban, at least 6 feared trapped
Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir getting worse day by day: Omar
Jammu tunnel collapse: Fresh landslide halts rescue efforts