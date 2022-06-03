Left Menu

With an aim to keep the city of Chennai more connected and give people access to the internet, the Tamil Nadu government launched public Wi-Fi hotspots in the city, informed the officials on Friday.

TN: State govt launches public Wi-Fi hotspots in Chennai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With an aim to keep the city of Chennai more connected and give people access to the internet, the Tamil Nadu government launched public Wi-Fi hotspots in the city, informed the officials on Friday. The launch was a collaboration between the state government and a private organisation.

The Wi-Fi hotspots were launched in Chennai Chindadripet by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing Secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin. "I thank to the organisation which came forward to give free wifi in Chennai. Initially it has been launched at 20 places, soon we plan to expand," said Udayanidhi Stalin.

Users will have to login through the ACT Free Wi-Fi portal with their phone number and OTP, post which they can use free internet for 45 minutes at 20 Mbps speed. The internet will be provided free of cost with a data limit of 1 GB.

The newly launched hotspots are located across the city in Amma Canteens, Corporation Parks, T-Nagar Smart City, Triplicane, Royapettai, Napier Park/ May Day Park and Ratna Cafe junction for easy access. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

