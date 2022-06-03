2014 Khagragarh bomb blast: ISIS-JMB terrorist Abu Musa gets life imprisonment

A special court of NIA on Friday convicted Islamic State (ISIS) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist Mohammed Masiuddin alias Abu Musa and awarded him rigorous life imprisonment in the 2014 bomb blast that occurred in Khagragarh in West Bengal Burdwan district. Musa, during interrogation, had allegedly admitted to having links with top ISIS leaders and the JMB through e-mails, social networking sites and mobile calls.

On October 2, 2014, at about 12:15 hrs, a powerful bomb (IED) blast had taken place on the first floor of a rented house in the busy Khagragarh locality of Burdwan District of West Bengal. IED had accidentally gone off at the time of its fabrication by the members of JMB.

Two terrorists had succumbed to their injuries caused due to bomb blast. A total of 33 accused were charge-sheeted by NIA for the commission of various offences in this case. Out of 33 accused, 31 were arrested. Earlier, 30 accused persons were convicted and sentenced, to various terms, by the NIA Special Court, Kolkata.

Last year, an NIA court sentenced Kausar Ali alias Mohammad Jahid-Ul Islam alias Bomber Miyan, India head of Bangladesh-based terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) to 29 years in jail. The NIA in a statement said that Kausar was convicted by the court under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 125 of the IPC (waging or attempt to wage war against the government of any Asiatic power in alliance or at peace with the government of India). The court also fined him Rs 35,000.

"The investigation by NIA revealed a conspiracy by JMB to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India for committing terrorist acts and waging war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh. A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades, and training videos were recovered during the investigation of the case," NIA stated. (ANI)

