Left Menu

Indian, Kazakh Army personnel summit mountain peaks in Kazakhstan

Indian and Kazakhstan Army personnel summited mountain peaks in Kazakhstan, informed the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 09:36 IST
Indian, Kazakh Army personnel summit mountain peaks in Kazakhstan
Visual from the joint drill in Kazakhstan (Photo credit : Twitter@adgpi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian and Kazakhstan Army personnel summited mountain peaks in Kazakhstan, informed the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) on Friday. The armies carried out the joint drill at Amangilde and Nursultan Peaks in Kazakhstan.

A joint team of Indian Mountaineering Mobile Training Team and Kazakhstan Army participated in the drill. "A joint team of Indian Mountaineering Mobile Training Team to Kazakhstan and #KazakhstanArmy summited Amangilde and Nursultan Peaks in Kazakhstan. Both sides exchanged valuable experiences and techniques during the summit," informed ADGPI in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022