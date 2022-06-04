One more held in Hyderabad gang-rape case

Telangana Police on Saturday arrested the second accused, who is a juvenile and one of the main culprits, in connection with the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills last week. So far, two accused have been apprehended in the Hyderabad rape case. One accused, identified as Saduddin Malik, was arrested yesterday.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident. On the complaint of the girl's father, a police case was registered against five persons. The case has been registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police. Out of the five people identified, three are minors," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis told media persons. The DCP said police have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and the statement of the victim.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car. Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday requested the state's Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take "immediate and stern action" in the gang rape of the teenage girl. (ANI)

