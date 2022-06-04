Left Menu

Man held for attempt to rape minor in Assam

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Assam police on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl in the Kamrup district.

The arrested person was identified as Mohidul Islam. According to the police, the incident took place at the Bidyanagar area under Nagarbera police station on Friday evening where the accused person had tried to rape the minor girl while she was busy playing. Miral Ahmed, the Nagarbera police station officer said that they have arrested the accused. "Last night we had received a complaint from the family members of the victim girl that, the accused person had tried to rape the minor girl while she was busy playing. The accused person also threatened to kill her if she will inform anyone about the incident. We have arrested the accused person. We will produce him before the court," the police officer said. (ANI)

