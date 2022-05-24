Left Menu

Assam Police seizes 444 bags of urea fertilizer from Kamrup district

Assam Police seized 444 bags of urea fertilizer from the Nagarbera Bazar area in Kamrup district on Monday.

ANI | Kamrup (Assam) | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:29 IST
444 bags of urea fertiliser seized from Nagarbera Bazar area in Kamrup district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police seized 444 bags of urea fertilizer from the Nagarbera Bazar area in Kamrup district on Monday. Based on information received from locals, the police conducted a search operation at the market area and seized the urea fertilizer bags which were kept hidden near a river.

A police officer said that 444 bags of urea fertilizer were seized nearby the Jaljali river. "We contacted the Agriculture Department and handed over the seized fertilizer bags to the department. Later, we came to know that, the seized fertilizer bags were belonging to an arrested businessman. A case has been registered in CID and we are also in contact with the CID. We will take action as per law," the police officer said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

