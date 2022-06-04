Garuda Aerospace eyes plantation of 75,000 seeds

Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace will plant 75,000 seeds in commemoration of the country's 75 years of independence, the company said on Saturday.

Commemorating World Environment Day observed on June 5, Garuda Aerospace would begin the nationwide drone seed planting drive, a company statement said here.

The company's 'Vriksh Vaahan' drone launched recently would be utilised for the purpose. The drone would be an easy way to increase efficiency towards increasing plant production while reducing environmental damage, it said.

''The 'Vriksh Vaahan' drones will spray seeds directly over fields on the desired spot with the help of GPS coordinates'', it said.

''We are extremely delighted and excited to demonstrate the process of seed plantation using drones in the forests of Maharashtra. At Garuda Aerospace, we are committed and invested in creating a robust drone ecosystem for India..'', Garuda Aerospace founder-CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

''With drone as a service, we strive to realise our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's vision to empower our farmers to reduce their cost, improve crop yield and increase efficiency'', he said.

