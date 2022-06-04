West Bengal: Butterfly Garden inaugurated at Siliguri's Bengal Safari Park

Left Menu

A butterfly garden was inaugurated at the North Bengal Wild Animal Park (Bengal Safari) in West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-06-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 23:01 IST
Butterfly garden being inaugurated at at the North Bengal Wild Animal Park. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A butterfly garden was inaugurated at the North Bengal Wild Animal Park (Bengal Safari) in West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday. The park, which has been a major crowd puller, houses the indigenous animals in the region.

The member secretary, West-Bengal Zoo Authority along with the director of the park inaugurated the garden in the 0.227-hectare area. The director of the park, Dawa Sangmu Sherpa said, "It is open from today for all visitors. We have a breeding house kiosk centre for the students and researchers and mainly for educational purposes. The park is home to a variety of butterfly species which include papilionidae, lycaenidae and nymphalidae."

Aaradhaya Sarkar, a visitor from Siliguri said, "It's a great opportunity for us. It will be another attraction at the park. Butterflies are necessary to balance the eco-system as well as to bring happiness among human beings." The park houses Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, Asiatic black bears, spotted deer, barking deer, sambar, hog deer, swamp deer, one-horned Rhinoceros, peacock, red jungle fowl, black ibis, Kingfisher, emerald dove, drongo, hornbill, and other birds. It offers mixed herbivore safari, tiger safari, Asiatic black bar safari, leopard safari, aviary, and lesser cat trails. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

